Today: A slight chance of sprinkles after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Updated at 6:00 a.m. (10-23-18) / via NOAA