Today: A slight chance of sprinkles after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

