Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Updated at 7:15 a.m. (10-25-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM