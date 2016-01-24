Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind around 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Updated at 9:30 p.m. (6-22-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM