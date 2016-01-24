Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind becoming calm in the evening.
Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light wind throughout the day.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Updated at 7:30 a.m. (5-26-18) / via NOAA