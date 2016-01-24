Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind becoming calm in the evening.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light wind throughout the day.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Updated at 7:30 a.m. (5-26-18) / via NOAA

