Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Friday Night: Showers likely after 11p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers, mainly before 11a.m. High near 63. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Updated at 4:45 p.m. (6-8-18) / via NOAA