Monday: A few thunderstorms linger Monday across the Inland Northwest. Otherwise, sunny and dry Monday. Highs in the 70s Monday, 80s by Tuesday. Average temperatures this time of year: 60s.

Much warmer than average! A chance of late day thunderstorms is possible Wednesday.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light wind.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of rain is 20 percent.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Updated at 5:30 a.m. (5-21-18) / via NOAA

