Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Light east wind.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Updated at 6 a.m. (10-18-18) / via NOAA

