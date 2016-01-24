Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10 a.m and 11 a.m, then a slight chance of rain showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: A slight chance of snow showers after 10 a.m, mixing with rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Veterans Day: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

