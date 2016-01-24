Hop on the weather roller coaster!

We'll see highs in the 60s this week and 70s by the weekend. The cooler temperatures are a bit below seasonal averages.

There is a chance of showers on Thursday with a dry finish to the week.

The weekend ahead looks dry and warm! But we will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday night.

Today: Thursday morning we'll probably see some showers in the Palouse area, as well as western Montana in the morning. Showers might pop up in the afternoon across the area, especially central Washington. Spokane will see a 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63.

Tonight: A higher chance of showers at 50 percent. Cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday: This weekend is looking beautiful! Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Updated at 5:00 a.m. (5-30-18) / via NOAA

