SPOKANE, Wash. — Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m.. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Updated at 7:09 a.m (9-16-18) / via NOAA

