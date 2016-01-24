SPOKANE, Wash. — Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m.. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Updated at 7:09 a.m (9-16-18) / via NOAA