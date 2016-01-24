Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night: A slight chance of rain before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night: A 10 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

