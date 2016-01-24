Wednesday Night: It is probably going to rain tonight, despite whatever part of the Inland Northwest you live in. The moisture is moving in from the east, and has been bubbling up throughout the day. Showers in the Republic are look to be moving southeast, while another line of showers move from eastern Oregon up into the Palouse. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers, mainly after 11 am with much cooler weather on the way. High near 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Updated at 1:00 p.m. (5-16-18) / via NOAA

