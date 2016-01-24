Friday: Flooding concerns are elevated as rain continues Friday. Conditions are expected to improve with a drier forecast for the weekend.
MAJOR FLOOD STAGE RIVERS
Okanogan-- 19.20ft, expected to crest at 19.71ft this weekend...this is more than 4 feet above initial flood stage
Kettle-20.5ft, expected to crest at 20.73ft
Pend Oreille
MODERATE FLOOD STAGE RIVERS
Similkameen
MINOR FLOOD STAGE RIVERS
St Joe
Methow
Moyie
NEAR FLOOD STAGE RIVERS
Kootenai
Entiat
Stehekin
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Updated at 1:00 p.m. (5-18-18) / via NOAA