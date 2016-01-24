Friday: Flooding concerns are elevated as rain continues Friday. Conditions are expected to improve with a drier forecast for the weekend.

MAJOR FLOOD STAGE RIVERS

Okanogan-- 19.20ft, expected to crest at 19.71ft this weekend...this is more than 4 feet above initial flood stage

Kettle-20.5ft, expected to crest at 20.73ft

Pend Oreille

MODERATE FLOOD STAGE RIVERS

Similkameen

MINOR FLOOD STAGE RIVERS

St Joe

Methow

Moyie

NEAR FLOOD STAGE RIVERS

Kootenai

Entiat

Stehekin

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Updated at 1:00 p.m. (5-18-18) / via NOAA

