Thursday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. Areas of fog before 9am. High near 55. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 61. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Areas of fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11 a.m. Areas of fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

