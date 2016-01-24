SPOKANE, Wash. — Overnight: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Rain likely before 8 a.m, then scattered showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Patchy frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 35.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Updated at 5:30 a.m. (10-9-18) / via NOAA

