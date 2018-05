Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind heading west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light west wind.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Updated at 7:00 p.m. (5-19-18) / via NOAA

