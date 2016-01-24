Monday: Morning thunderstorms expected over North Idaho, North Central Washington and North East Washington. Windy conditions in teh afternoon with Southwest gusts of 30 to 40 MPH.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Updated at 5:30 a.m. (6-25-18) / via NOAA

