Thursday night: Most the rain will stay in north central Washington this evening, and parts of Northern Idaho which will not help with the flooding up that way. There are some concentrated storms up that way that are slowly but surely moving south. (For more on the flooding in north central parts of the state, click here). Back in Spokane, showers are likely, mainly before 8 pm. Around 8 p.m. the showers will move over the Coeur d'Alene area, up to maybe Sandpoint and stick around off and on throughout the rest of the night. Down in Pullman they'll probably see heavy rain early tomorrow morning. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers in Spokane. Pullman will see very heavy rain tomorrow, starting early then hanging out throughout the day. Cloudy, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 6 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Sunday: This will be the warmest day of the weekend! Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Updated at 5:00 p.m. (5-17-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM