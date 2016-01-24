Friday Night: We are still seeing flooding across many parts of the area, especially Ferry and Okanogan counties. For more, click here. We are still tracking some light rain, no thunderstorms that we can see, for tonight. Light rain will move through the area, mostly from the southeast to the northwest part of the area. At about 9:30 tonight, there will be some light rain around the Spokane area and parts of the Palouse. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: By 6 a.m. tomorrow, there will be some showers to the east and south of Spokane and some pretty heavy rain up in the Okanogan area. Things should clear out by the evening hours. A 30 percent chance of showers for Spokane. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

