Happy Monday!

Monday afternoon will be cool and mild. Highs in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will warm up through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Updated at Noon (6-11-18) / via NOAA

