Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light southwest wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: Rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

