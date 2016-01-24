Thursday: Partly cloudy skies, with a light breeze continuing. The afternoon should warm to the upper 60s.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night: Overnight skies will clear up a bit with temps in the mid-50s.
Tuesday: The warming trend continues, with afternoon highs nearing the upper 70s, maybe even breaking 80 degrees.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a low of 59.
Wednesday: Another very warm day. Dry, sunny skies with a high of 88 in Spokane. Plenty of areas have a chance of breaking 90 by the evening hours.
Updated at 5:00 a.m. (6-14-18) / via NOAA