Today: Isolated showers after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light southwest wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Friday: A 10 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Veterans Day: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 43.