Today: Isolated showers after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light southwest wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Friday: A 10 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Veterans Day: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

