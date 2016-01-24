SPOKANE, Wash. — Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Light north wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Updated at 5:00 a.m. (9-5-18) / via NOAA

