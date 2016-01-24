SPOKANE, Wash. — Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Light north wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Updated at 5:00 a.m. (9-5-18) / via NOAA