SPOKANE, Wash. — Today: Isolated showers after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Updated at 5:45 a.m. (9-11-18) / via NOAA

