SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Updated at 6:00 p.m. (9-13-18) / via NOAA

