Thursday: Showers, mainly after 11 am with much cooler weather on the way. High near 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Updated at 1:00 p.m. (5-16-18) / via NOAA