Tonight: Widespread haze. Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday: Widespread haze. Patchy smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Friday Night: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday: Widespread haze before 11 a.m. Patchy smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind around 7 mph..

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday Night: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: Widespread haze. Widespread smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: Widespread haze. Patchy smoke. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Widespread haze. Patchy smoke. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Updated at 4:45 p.m. (8-23-18) / via NOAA

