SPOKANE, Wash. — Today: Areas of frost between 7 a.m and 9 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 60. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Updated at 5 a.m. (10-5-18) / via NOAA

