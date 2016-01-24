SPOKANE, Wash. — Today: Areas of frost between 7 a.m and 9 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 60. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Updated at 5 a.m. (10-5-18) / via NOAA