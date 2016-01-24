SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Columbus Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Updated at 4:50 p.m. (10-4-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM