SPOKANE, Wash. — Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 6 to 16 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Updated at 5:15 a.m. (10-1-18) / via NOAA

