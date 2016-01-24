SPOKANE, Wash. — Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 6 to 16 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 34. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 2 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Updated at 5:15 a.m. (10-1-18) / via NOAA