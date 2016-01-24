SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 49. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers between 9pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Updated at 7:30 p.m. (9-10-18) / via NOAA

