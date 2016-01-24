SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 6 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light north wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Updated at 11:30 p.m (9-16-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM