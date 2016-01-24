SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 6 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light north wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Updated at 11:30 p.m (9-16-18) / via NOAA