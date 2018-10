Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Friday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Updated at 5:30 a.m. (10-15-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM