Today: Rain, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 55. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Rain, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 58. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Rain likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

© 2018 KREM