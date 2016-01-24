Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight:Widespread frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night: Areas of frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night:Areas of frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Updated at 7:15 p.m. (10-13-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM