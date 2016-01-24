Happy Tuesday!
Highs in the upper 60s Tuesday. Mid 70s are expected by Wednesday. Conditions will be mostly sunny and dry the majority of the week. There is a chance of showers on Saturday.
Tuesday
Increasing sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light wind.
Thursday
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.
Thursday Night And Friday
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Saturday And Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Sunday And Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Monday
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Updated at 5:30 p.m. (6-4-18) / via NOAA