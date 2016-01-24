Happy Monday!

Monday's highs will be in the upper 60s. Much cooler than Sunday!

A passing cold front brings cooler temperatures Monday afternoon by about 10 degrees.

Also, with the passing of the front, expect stronger winds. Breezy, sustained winds expected out of the SW 15-25 MPH, gusts 25-30 MPH

Temperatures across the Inland NW will be a little below average Monday, but mostly seasonal.

Tuesday will bring 60s and expect mid-70s by Wednesday

Sunny and dry conditions are around for the majority of the week.

Monday

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Through Saturday

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Saturday Night And Sunday

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Updated at 4:30 a.m. (6-4-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM