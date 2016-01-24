Friday Night: Showers likely after 11p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 11a.m. High near 63. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Updated at 12:20 p.m. (6-8-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM