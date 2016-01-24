Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 8 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Updated at 1\\8 p.m. (6-8-18) / via NOAA

