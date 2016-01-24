SPOKANE, Wash. — Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Monday: Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 60.

Monday Night Through Wednesday: Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Updated at 4:00 p.m. (10-10-18) / via NOAA

