Today: A 50 percent chance of rain before 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Night: Rain likely after 11 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Rain, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 54. Southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of rain before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 54.

Updated at 6:20 a.m. (10-26-18) / via NOAA

