SPOKANE, Wash. — Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Light northeast wind.

Tonight: Isolated showers between 8pm and 11 p.m, then rain likely after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 6 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Rain likely before 11 a.m, then a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Updated at 6:00 a.m. (10-8-18) / via NOAA

