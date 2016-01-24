Tuesday Night

The next couple of days are going to be mostly beautiful. Tonight will be mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday

Things will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s. We're thinking 77 for the Spokane metro area. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light wind.

Thursday

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

Thursday Night And Friday

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday And Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers as we trend back down, temps wise. A cold front is moving into the area. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday And Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Monday

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Updated at 5:30 p.m. (6-5-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM