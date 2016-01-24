Happy Monday! It will be a chilly morning for some.

A freeze warning is in effect for Deer Park, Springdale, Chewelah, Clayton, Ione, Usk & Republic.

Temperatures will be between 30 and 35 degrees Monday morning in these cities

Monday afternoon will be cool and mild. Highs in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will warm up through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Updated at 4:45 a.m. (6-11-18)

