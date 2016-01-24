Friday Night: Clearing out slightly, with above average overnight lows. It will get down to about 54 degrees overnight but a good chance of showers and thunderstorms still lingers over the central Idaho Panhandle and Southeast Washington.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies, but still a chance of thunderstorms mainly in the morning hours, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies overnight, with low temps around 50 degrees.

Monday: Temperatures begin to cool down closer to average, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night: Overnight low temperatures return to normal, with lows around the lower to mid-40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with highs around the lower 70s.

Updated at 5:30 p.m. (5-25-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM