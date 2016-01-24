Thursday Night: Partly cloudy for most of the inland northwest but can't rule out a couple light showers, especially over the northern mountains of Washington. Temperatures dip into the lower 50s.

Friday: Unsettled weather continues but with mostly dry skies. Some clouds expected with a high near 73.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Overnight skies will clear up a bit with temps in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: The warming trend continues, with afternoon highs nearing the upper 70s, maybe even breaking 80 degrees.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a low of 59.

Wednesday: Another very warm day. Dry, sunny skies with a high of 88 in Spokane. Plenty of areas have a chance of breaking 90 by the evening hours.

Wednesday Night: A progressive warm-up of overnight temperatures continues, with overnight temperatures in the lower 60s and partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Another warm day of partly cloudy skies with temperatures nearing about 87 degrees.

Updated at 5:30 p.m. (6-14-18) / via NOAA

