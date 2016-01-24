SPOKANE, Wash. — Today: Patchy smoke before 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Updated at 5:40 a..m. (9-7-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM