Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 6 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before 11pm. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light southwest wind. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

