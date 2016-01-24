Today: Rain before 11am, then a chance of showers after 11am. High near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 18 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southwest wind around 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

